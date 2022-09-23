EAM S Jaishankar takes up temple attacks with UK's Foreign Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

In the wake of incidents in Leicester and Birmingham involving violence targeting the Indian community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his British counterpart James Cleverly in New York on Wednesday and shared India’s concern over the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

Act against guilty High Commission is in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators. Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson

“Shared my concern… Welcomed his assurances in that regard,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian High Commission was in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities on the matter.”

The EAM said he also discussed the India-UK Roadmap 2030, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters. “A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Our conversation also covered global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters,” Jaishankar tweeted. The Leicester police, meanwhile, said they had not been able to trace the culprits who pulled down a religious flag from a Hindu temple on Saturday.

In its latest update, the police said proactive steps continued in East Leicester and “all remains calm”. On the flag incident, Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said, “My officers were dealing with a large crowd directly and were not able to reach the person on the building. Any incident involving a place of worship is very important.” The police have made 47 arrests at this time connected to the disorder and more will be made. The cycle of violence was triggered after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan on August 28. The police said a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire.

