New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Thursday recommended early booster dose for outbound travellers. TNS
MLA Mevani gets 3-month jail for ‘Azadi’ march
Mehsana: A court has sentenced Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to 3-month jail for holding an 'Azadi’ march. PTI
Aeroflot to resume Delhi-Moscow flight
New Delhi: Aeroflot is all set to resume flights between Russia and India from Friday. It had suspended its international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine. “Starting May 6, Aeroflot will fly its Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday with a seating of 293 passengers,” the airline said. TNS
Surat murder case: Stalker gets death
Surat: A local court on Thursday sentenced stalker Fenil Goyani to death for killing 21-year-old college student in February, terming it as a “rarest of the rare” case. Citing the Nirbhaya case, Principal Sessions and District Judge V K Vyas said strict punishment was needed to deter people from indulging in crimes against women. PTI
Director Sasidharan held for ‘stalking’
Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam director SK Sasidharan was on Thursday held on a complaint by actress Manju Warrier, alleging she was being threatened and stalked by him. Sasidharan has shared social media posts claiming Warrier’s life was in danger and blaming her managers for it. IANS
RS bypolls to two seats on May 30
New Delhi: The EC on Thursday announced bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats — one each from Bihar and Telangana — on May 30. The Bihar seat fell vacant following the death of JD(U)’s Mahendra Prasad. The bypoll to the Telangana seat was necessitated following the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash on December 4, 2021. TNS
EC notice to J’khand CM’s MLA brother
New Delhi: After serving notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Election Commission on Thursday sent a similar notice to his brother Basant Soren regarding the mining lease issue. Basant Soren is the legislator from Dumka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...