New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Thursday recommended early booster dose for outbound travellers. TNS

MLA Mevani gets 3-month jail for ‘Azadi’ march

Mehsana: A court has sentenced Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to 3-month jail for holding an 'Azadi’ march. PTI

Aeroflot to resume Delhi-Moscow flight

New Delhi: Aeroflot is all set to resume flights between Russia and India from Friday. It had suspended its international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine. “Starting May 6, Aeroflot will fly its Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday with a seating of 293 passengers,” the airline said. TNS

Surat murder case: Stalker gets death

Surat: A local court on Thursday sentenced stalker Fenil Goyani to death for killing 21-year-old college student in February, terming it as a “rarest of the rare” case. Citing the Nirbhaya case, Principal Sessions and District Judge V K Vyas said strict punishment was needed to deter people from indulging in crimes against women. PTI

Director Sasidharan held for ‘stalking’

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam director SK Sasidharan was on Thursday held on a complaint by actress Manju Warrier, alleging she was being threatened and stalked by him. Sasidharan has shared social media posts claiming Warrier’s life was in danger and blaming her managers for it. IANS

RS bypolls to two seats on May 30

New Delhi: The EC on Thursday announced bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats — one each from Bihar and Telangana — on May 30. The Bihar seat fell vacant following the death of JD(U)’s Mahendra Prasad. The bypoll to the Telangana seat was necessitated following the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash on December 4, 2021. TNS

EC notice to J’khand CM’s MLA brother

New Delhi: After serving notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Election Commission on Thursday sent a similar notice to his brother Basant Soren regarding the mining lease issue. Basant Soren is the legislator from Dumka.