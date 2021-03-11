Earning money ok, but don’t pocket the entire amount, says UP minister to official

Jhansi, April 23
Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday slammed an official when he found dirt in a canal during inspection saying “pocketing” the entire fund was not right.
“Earning money is not bad, but pocketing the entire cash is (Paisa kamana koi buri baat nahi hai, poora ka poora paisa dakar jana buri baat hai),” Singh said rebuking the official.
Singh, who holds the Jal Shakti and Flood Control portfolio, was in Garautha region, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters to inspect the irrigation projects.
“The aim of the government is that water reaches the farm of the poor,” he said before pulling up the official.
Singh was unrelenting even when the official offered to inquire into the matter.
“What do you inquire? You just see. Crores of rupees come, but the canals are not cleaned,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered