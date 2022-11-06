Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude in parts of Uttarakhand; no damage to life, property

PTI

Dehradun, November 6

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on Sunday triggering panic as people rushed out of their houses, officials said.

The earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 8.33 am. Its epicentre was in Tehri district, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt in several places in Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi, however, there is no report yet of any damage to life and property, they said.

#Uttarakhand