Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on November 12, Gujarat announcement later

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the polling to be held in Himachal. The voting will take place on November 12 and counting of votes will be done on December 8 to constitute a new 68 member state assembly.

The Commission did not announce the elections for the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends on February 18, 2023.The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

Announcing the schedule for the Himachal polls at a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Rajiv Kumar said voting would take place in a single phase on November 12. The last date to file the nomination is going to October 25 and the counting of votes for the state assembly election will take place on December 8, he added.

The notification for the polls will be announced on October 17, the date from which nominations for the polls will begin.

With the announcement of the poll schedule by the ECI, Kumar said that Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kumar also made an appeal to all election officials and people in general in Himachal Pradesh to follow the COVID-19 norms set by the Ministry of health.

The CEC also informed that a certain number of polling stations will be managed by women and PWD staff respectively.

There are going to be 7,881 polling stations in the state, where average number of voters per polling station would be 699, Kumar informed.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP won 44 out of 68 seats and formed the government. Congress was ousted from power and was able to win only 21 assembly seats. Besides the two parties, CPI(M) was able to get one seat, while two independent candidates won two seats.

For identification of voters at the Polling Station, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips.#ECI #EveryVoteMatters #AssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/7C6bJurKun — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 14, 2022

For a hassle free comfortable voting experience, ??? ????? ???????? ?? Assured Minimum Facilities ?? ???????? ????????? ????| ??? ????? ???? ground floor ?? ????? : CEC

#ECI #AccessibeElections #AssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/8VBmGSFRIG — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 14, 2022