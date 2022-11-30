EC defers hearing in LJP symbol dispute

New Delhi: The personal hearing fixed for Tuesday by the Election Commission to settle the LJP symbol dispute has been postponed as Chirag Paswan sought an adjournment due to his preoccupation with the Gujarat Assembly elections. The poll panel had called the factions led by Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for personal hearing on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...