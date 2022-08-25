 EC favours disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren as MLA: Raj Bhavan sources : The Tribune India

EC favours disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren as MLA: Raj Bhavan sources

Plea seeks CM Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself

EC favours disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren as MLA: Raj Bhavan sources

Hemant Soren. PTI

PTI

Ranchi, August 25

The Election Commission of India is believed to have told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms, Raj Bhavan sources said.

However, Raj Bhavan has officially not confirmed the development.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais after touching down at Ranchi airport this afternoon told mediapersons that he will be in a position to comment on the issue once he takes stock of developments after reaching the Raj Bhavan.

“I was in AIIMS, Delhi for two days. I will be in a position to tell about any such decision when I reach Raj Bhavan,” he said. Since then he has not communicated to the media on the issue.

The Election Commission sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais earlier this morning on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren’s disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states “A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government.”

The issue was referred to the Governor and by him to EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution says on rulings regarding an MLA’s disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn “shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion.” Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had tweeted “The Election Commission letter has reached the governor...I had announced that It will be done within August” which attracted objections from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, JMM and Congress.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case.

‘No communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister’s Office” from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, his secretariat said.

“It seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise always given in a sealed cover,” Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat.

“This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy,” he said.

The chief minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the governor “apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA”, his office said.

The coalition partners said there was no threat to the government.

Congress leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam ruled out any threat to the ruling coalition in the state and said “even in the probability of Soren, who is also the JMM executive president, being disqualified from Assembly in an office of profit case, there is no threat to the government”.

“It is a policy matter. Our government will continue. Hemant Soren continues to be our leader,” he said.

JMM chief spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya also told PTI, “Attempts have been made to destabilise a democratically elected government ever since it came in power in December 2019 but all such evil designs of the BJP would be thwarted.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

3
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

4
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

5
Haryana

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

7
Punjab

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

8
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

9
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

10
Nation

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

BJP leader Sonali Phogat death: Autopsy conducted, Goa CM says state DGP monitoring probe

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

Bilkis Bano case: SC issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed