EC issues notification for Nagaland assembly polls

PTI

Kohima, January 31

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland.

Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7.

Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Polling will be held on February 27 from 7AM to 4PM and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Through the official Gazette, Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi called upon all to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the State in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

No candidate has submitted any nomination on Tuesday, the first day for filing, an official in the State Chief Election Officer’s office said.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India, the Governor also notified that the existing Legislative Assembly of the State shall continue up to and including March 12 and shall thereafter shall stand dissolved.