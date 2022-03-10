EC lifts ban on victory processions amid improvement in Covid situation

New Delhi, March 10
Citing improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states where elections were held recently.
The Commission had imposed the ban in April 2021 ahead of the results for assembly polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerala and continued with the restriction for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab where elections were held this year.
In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of Covid-19 in these states, it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession.” “During the period of elections as the Covid situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments,” the statement said.
The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, it added.
After imposing restrictions on physical campaigning to prevent the surge of Covid cases at the time of the announcement of the poll schedule on January 8, the poll watchdog has been gradually easing curbs. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, Others 2
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...