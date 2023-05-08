EC nod must for political ads on day of voting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on polling day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.

In the advisory to political parties, the EC also emphasised on “clean and serious” campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process. The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections is set to end at 5 pm tomorrow.

In a separate letter to editors, the EC made it clear to them that the Press Council of India’s norms for journalistic conduct held them responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in their newspapers.

“Instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to the notice of the commission in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification or rebuttal in such cases,” the EC said.

On Saturday, the EC had issued a notice to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for publishing an advertisement titled “corruption rate card” in newspapers in Karnataka with “unsubstantiated information with respect to alleged rates” cited for appointments and transfers, kinds of jobs and commissions by the BJP government in the state.