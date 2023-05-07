EC notice to Cong over ‘rate card’ ad against BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to provide “empirical evidence” to prove its allegations made in “corruption rate card” advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP. The poll panel has asked the party to submit its reply by Sunday evening.

The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP. Citing provisions of the model code of conduct (MCC), Representation of the People Act and the IPC, the EC said it appeared “prima facie” that the Congress had “violated” provisions of the election norms by publishing the advertisement. Ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing “corruption rates” in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a “trouble engine”.