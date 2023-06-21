EC publishes Assam delimitation proposal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today unveiled its draft proposal with regard to the delimitation of the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and has sought feedback from stakeholders.

Based on the 2001 Census data, the number of Assembly seats shall be retained at 126, while the number of Lok Sabha seats would be kept unchanged at 14. Among the key features of the proposal, 19 Assembly segments and two parliamentary seats will be reserved for STs, providing enhanced political representation for these communities.