EC seeks Uddhav’s response in tussle over Sena symbol

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s camp today meeting the EC and submitting a memorandum staking claim over Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol in view of the upcoming Assembly bypoll to the Andheri East seat, the poll panel has sought the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s response to it by Saturday.

In a letter to Uddhav, the EC asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. The poll panel also said the commission had on September 29 requested Uddhav to furnish written submissions along with the respective documents to support his claim by October 7.

“It may be recalled that the above timeline was given in the context of the exchange of documents supporting rival claims to be the real Shiv Sena from your side and that from Shinde for determination under Para 15 of the Symbols Order,” the EC said. The poll panel said Shinde had furnished an application on October 4 under Paragraph 18 of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, to allot the symbol to the group led by him in view of the ongoing bypoll.