EC suspends poll official in Kairana

Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission has suspended an official deployed as a zonal magistrate for elections in the Kairana constituency in UP for negligence in duty. Electronic voting machines were reportedly found unattended in his vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago