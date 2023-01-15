EC: Will set up booths in remote Nagaland areas

New Delhi, January 14
Assuring that the Election Commission (EC) is committed to inclusive polls in Nagaland, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar today said the commission was going to set up polling stations in remote and isolated places and near international borders.
In a tweet, the poll panel while quoting the CEC said, “Going to the last mile to ensure #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind. We have polling stations in remote and isolated places and near international borders. The EC is committed to inclusive elections.”
The CEC, while briefing the media in Kohima after holding a series of review meetings on the poll preparedness, said the EC was committed to conducting the Assembly elections in “a free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free environment”.
The CEC said, “We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there are and it doesn’t affect the political process.” Naga civil society has been demanding solution to vexed Naga political issue before the elections, while the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation have declared not to participate in the election process unless its demand for a separate state comprising six eastern districts is fulfilled.
The tenure of the incumbent state Assembly will expire on March 12.
