ECI places orders for VVPAT machines

New Delhi: As part of its preparatory excise to hold next year's Lok Sabha polls the Election Commission of India (ECI) has placed orders with two PSUs - Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) - for manufacturing of 8.92 lakh new Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and has identified 3.43 lakh such machines for maintenance. The commission on several occasions has dismissed the concerns raised by opposition parties over EVMs and VVPATs as unfounded. tns

ED freezes 119 bank accounts of Bihar firm

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 119 bank accounts, two luxury vehicles and some insurance policies after it conducted raids against the promoters of a Bihar-based real estate company for allegedly duping numerous homebuyers.