Election Commission 'suggests' Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's disqualification as MLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) sending its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, the political temperature in the state has suddenly gone up manifold.

It is believed that the ECI in its opinion has told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms, sources in the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi are reported to have said.

However, waiting for an official confirmation of the development from the Raj Bhavan, there was a palpable unease in the corridors of power in Ranchi.

Here, officials in the poll panel said the opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning. The Jharkhand Governor had referred the matter to the poll panel.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the Governor whose decision shall be final.

Later in the day, when Governor Bais arrived at the airport in Ranchi, he is reported to have told mediapersons that he would be in a position to comment on the issue once he takes stock of developments after reaching the Raj Bhavan.

In a tweet BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “The Election Commission letter has reached the Governor... I had announced that it will be done within August.”

Meanwhile in Ranchi, Soren dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the ECI or Governor with regard to his disqualification as an MLA on the office of profit matter.

