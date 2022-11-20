Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said strict economic crackdown should be launched against “terror haven” countries whose governments had made terrorism their state policy.

Adopt new approach To fight terror, it’s a must to encourage a ‘whole of the govt’ approach at home and a ‘whole of the world’ approach abroad. S Jaishankar, EAM

Addressing the closing session of the 3rd “No Money For Terror” (NMFT) conference here, Shah proposed setting up a permanent secretariat for the NMFT. “India is keen to establish a secretariat to deal with anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) issues. Discussions are on with international partners in this direction,” an official said, adding that New Delhi was also optimistic to institutionalise the NMFT conference by ensuring it as an annual event.

Even the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which participated in the conference, has expressed willingness to work closely on AML and CFT issues.

“Some countries, their governments and their agencies have made ‘terrorism’ their state policy. In these terror havens, it is necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with a strict economic crackdown. All countries must rise above geo-political interests on this,” said Shah at the conference in which 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations participated. Shah said all countries would have to agree on one common definition of ‘terrorism’ and ‘terror financing’ as it was an issue of the protection of citizens, their human and democratic rights, and it should not become a political issue. The Home Minister listed six priority issues: Preventing diversion from legal financial instruments by fighting anonymity in financial networks; restricting the use of proceeds of other crimes for terrorist activities; preventing use of new financial technologies, virtual assets like crypto-currencies, wallets etc., for terror activities; eliminating the use of illegal channels, cash couriers, ‘hawala’ by terror networks; prevention of the use of non-profit organisations from spreading terror ideology; and continuous capacity building of counter-terror and financial intelligence agencies of all countries.

At a bilateral with FATF chief T Raja Kumar on the sidelines of the event, the Home Minister emphasised the need for the FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some countries to sponsor terrorism.

Kumar called for a push to tackle financing of terrorists and warned that Islamist extremist and far-right terrorist groups were using covert methods, including the use of crypto assets, to transfer funds. Shah also met his Nigerian and Ethiopian counterparts Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Binalf Andualem and discussed issues of mutual interest.

After attending the conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, highlighted the reasons behind the growing scope, scale and intensity of the terrorist threat in recent years.