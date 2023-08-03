ED: Rs 25-cr seizures from Munjal, others

New Delhi, August 2
The ED today said it had seized foreign and Indian currencies and gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 25 crore apart from “incriminating” documents after raids on Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and some others.
The ED had conducted raids at the residence and offices of the 69-year-old businessman in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of its probe under the PMLA.
