ED arrested 374 in 5 years, says MoS

Tribune News Service

The ED has arrested 374 accused in the past five years (as on February 28, 2023) and has attached assets worth Rs 33,862.20 crore under the PMLA in major cases of fraud, MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha. The minister, in a written reply, said those arrested included directors of corporate firms. TNS

50% posts in pollution control boards vacant

Around 50% of the posts in state pollution control boards across the country have been lying vacant, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change told the Lok Sabha on Monday. Of the 11,103 sanctioned posts in 28 pollution control boards, 5,454 are vacant. Around 68% of the positions in Haryana and 45% in Punjab are vacant.