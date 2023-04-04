ED arrested 374 in 5 years, says MoS

The ED has arrested 374 accused in the past five years (as on February 28, 2023) and has attached assets worth Rs 33,862.20 crore under the PMLA in major cases of fraud, MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha. The minister, in a written reply, said those arrested included directors of corporate firms. TNS
50% posts in pollution control boards vacant
Around 50% of the posts in state pollution control boards across the country have been lying vacant, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change told the Lok Sabha on Monday. Of the 11,103 sanctioned posts in 28 pollution control boards, 5,454 are vacant. Around 68% of the positions in Haryana and 45% in Punjab are vacant.
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled