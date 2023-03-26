ED arrests 2 of its employees for leaking sensitive information

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two of its “contractual employees” hired at the Mumbai office and one associate of an arrested former chairman of a Maharashtra-based cooperative bank for allegedly sharing “sensitive” probe information in lieu of a bribe.

According to the agency, the investigation pertains to a money-laundering case against Amar Mulchandani, a former chairman of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested Mulchandani and five of his family members for “obstructing” an ED raid on January 27 and alleged destruction of evidence.

“During the course of the investigation, it was observed that a person was frequently lurking around the ED office in Mumbai. He was intercepted and identified as Bablu Sonkar, an employee of Amar Mulchandani. He tasked by the Mulchandani family to threaten witnesses and pass on bribe to a data-entry operator and a contingent staff working in the ED office in lieu of sensitive information,” the ED said in a statement, adding the money paid had been recovered.

“Incriminating” documents have been recovered from Sonkar’s possession and the ED’s contractual employees have admitted they were passing sensitive information to him, it said. They have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case under provisions of PMLA against Mulchandani and others is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Pune police on the complaints from the bank and an audit conducted by the registrar of cooperative societies.