ED arrests 2 of its employees for leaking sensitive information

New Delhi, March 25
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two of its “contractual employees” hired at the Mumbai office and one associate of an arrested former chairman of a Maharashtra-based cooperative bank for allegedly sharing “sensitive” probe information in lieu of a bribe.
According to the agency, the investigation pertains to a money-laundering case against Amar Mulchandani, a former chairman of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank.
The Maharashtra Police had arrested Mulchandani and five of his family members for “obstructing” an ED raid on January 27 and alleged destruction of evidence.
“During the course of the investigation, it was observed that a person was frequently lurking around the ED office in Mumbai. He was intercepted and identified as Bablu Sonkar, an employee of Amar Mulchandani. He tasked by the Mulchandani family to threaten witnesses and pass on bribe to a data-entry operator and a contingent staff working in the ED office in lieu of sensitive information,” the ED said in a statement, adding the money paid had been recovered.
“Incriminating” documents have been recovered from Sonkar’s possession and the ED’s contractual employees have admitted they were passing sensitive information to him, it said. They have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case under provisions of PMLA against Mulchandani and others is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Pune police on the complaints from the bank and an audit conducted by the registrar of cooperative societies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP
Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...
Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims
1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019
How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream
An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...