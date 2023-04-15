ED arrests 7 in land fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

The ED has arrested seven persons under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after raids on Thursday against Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan as part of its probe into alleged illegal land sale case, officials said today.

According to the officials, those arrested include Afshar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Pradeep Bagchi, Md Saddam Hussain, Talha Khan, Faiyaz Khan and Bhanu Pratap Prasad, who is circle inspector in Jharkhand Government. The others are “middlemen” who are found to be involved in the case, they added.

The raids were launched on Thursday at 22 places in the three states – Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal- including at the premises of 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as a Deputy Commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier. Ranjan was questioned by the agency during the searches.

The action was taken under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law and the agency is looking at more than a dozen land deal cases, including a defence land, where a group involving land ‘mafia’, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly “connived” in forging land deeds and documents from as early as 1932. The lands of the poor and downtrodden were “usurped” as part of this land fraud.

The ED, according to the sources, has recovered a number of fake seals, land deeds and registry documents during the searches.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi had on Thursday issued a statement and sought to know what action would Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren take after the latest action by the ED.