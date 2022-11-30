ED arrests businessman Amit Arora in connection with money-laundering probe in Delhi excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi, November 30

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money-laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said on Wednesday.

Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in the case by the ED.

Arora was arrested on Tuesday night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency would seek his custody, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

#gurugram