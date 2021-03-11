ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer in money laundering case

New Delhi/Ranchi, May 7
The ED on Saturday arrested a chartered accountant under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand’s Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were raided, officials said.
CA Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 5 pm in Ranchi and he would be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate would seek his further custody, they said.
Officials alleged that the CA was “evasive in his replies” with regard to the alleged recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the agency conducted raids in this case.
The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family.
The federal agency seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after these raids and it also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant
Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...
Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant
AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...
LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places
Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...
CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case
Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...
Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids
Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...