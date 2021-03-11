ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer

New Delhi, May 7
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested a chartered accountant (CA) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand’s Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were raided yesterday, officials in the agency said.
CA Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the PMLA in Ranchi and he would be produced before a local court. They alleged that the CA was “evasive in his replies” with regard to the alleged recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 17.79 crore from his premises during the raids conducted yesterday.
The officials alleged that Kumar, also a financial adviser, had links with IAS officer Singhal and her family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device