ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested a chartered accountant (CA) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand’s Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were raided yesterday, officials in the agency said.

CA Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the PMLA in Ranchi and he would be produced before a local court. They alleged that the CA was “evasive in his replies” with regard to the alleged recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 17.79 crore from his premises during the raids conducted yesterday.

The officials alleged that Kumar, also a financial adviser, had links with IAS officer Singhal and her family.