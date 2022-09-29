ED arrests liquor bizman under PMLA

PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy under criminal provisions of the PMLA, officials said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that anyone from AAP could now be arrested as the BJP is scared of losing Gujarat. PTI

Chowk named after Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: PM Modi on Wednesday remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. The PM also congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Ayodhya Development Authority for their innovative effort to name the intersection chowk in Ayodhya after the singer. PTI

CBI books Amrapali promoter for fraud

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Noida after registering an FIR against Amrapali Silicon City Private Ltd and its promoter, Anil Kumar Sharma, for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 177 crore, officials said.