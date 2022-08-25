ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash in Jharkhand illegal-mining case

Ranchi, August 25
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one Prem Prakash in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case in Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.
Prakash was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at around 2am on Thursday and would be produced before a Ranchi court where the federal agency would seek his custody, they said.
This is the third arrest in the case. Earlier, the ED had arrested one Pankaj Mishra and his associate Bachhu Yadav.
The agency on Wednesday had launched searches on premises linked to Prakash in Ranchi, apart from a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, and seized two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets from a house linked to Prakash in the state capital here.
The weapons belonged to two Jharkhand Police constables, who were suspended after the ED made the seizures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...