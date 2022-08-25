ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash in Jharkhand illegal-mining case

PTI

Ranchi, August 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one Prem Prakash in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case in Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

Prakash was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at around 2am on Thursday and would be produced before a Ranchi court where the federal agency would seek his custody, they said.

This is the third arrest in the case. Earlier, the ED had arrested one Pankaj Mishra and his associate Bachhu Yadav.

The agency on Wednesday had launched searches on premises linked to Prakash in Ranchi, apart from a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, and seized two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets from a house linked to Prakash in the state capital here.

The weapons belonged to two Jharkhand Police constables, who were suspended after the ED made the seizures.

#enforcement directorate #illegal mining #jharkhand