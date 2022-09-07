ED arrests NSE ex-CEO Ravi Narain in PMLA case

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Ravi Narain in a money laundering case, officials said. His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse — the alleged co-location ‘scam’ case and the purported illegal phone tapping of employees.

Narain is understood to have been arrested in the tapping case under criminal sections of the PMLA. The ED had earlier arrested another former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone tapping case while the CBI, which is parallelly probing these cases, had arrested her in the co-location case.

The ED has also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

#enforcement directorate #Mumbai