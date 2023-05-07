ED arrests Raipur Mayor’s brother over liquor ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s elder brother Anwar under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case linked to an alleged scam in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

Dhebar (47) belongs to the ruling Congress in the state. Anwar, who is into liquor business, was taken into custody from a Raipur hotel this morning, the sources said, adding amid CRPF security, he was produced before a special court in Raipur for seeking his further custody. The ED’s case is based on an Income-Tax Department chargesheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, the sources said.