ED arrests sacked bishop in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The ED has arrested a sacked bishop from Madhya Pradesh under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities, officials said today.

The officials said sacked bishop PC Singh was arrested by the ED from Jabalpur city on Wednesday night.

The agency had last month searched the residence of Singh, the sacked bishop of the Church of North India (CNI), Jabalpur Diocese, and had recovered documents and records that also show some of his alleged land investments in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

The ED case under provisions of the PMLA is based on a Madhya Pradesh Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR. The EOW had also arrested Singh in September last year after allegedly recovering around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from his bungalow in Jabalpur, about 320 km from state capital Bhopal. The EOW had raided him on September 8 last year after registering a cheating case against him on a complaint.