ED arrests sacked bishop in money laundering case

New Delhi, April 13
The ED has arrested a sacked bishop from Madhya Pradesh under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities, officials said today.
The officials said sacked bishop PC Singh was arrested by the ED from Jabalpur city on Wednesday night.
The agency had last month searched the residence of Singh, the sacked bishop of the Church of North India (CNI), Jabalpur Diocese, and had recovered documents and records that also show some of his alleged land investments in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.
The ED case under provisions of the PMLA is based on a Madhya Pradesh Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR. The EOW had also arrested Singh in September last year after allegedly recovering around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from his bungalow in Jabalpur, about 320 km from state capital Bhopal. The EOW had raided him on September 8 last year after registering a cheating case against him on a complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...