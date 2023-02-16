ED arrests conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh money-laundering case

New Delhi, February 16
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money-laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife, officials said on Thursday.
A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The fresh charges against Chandrashekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.
Malvinder Singh is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).
Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh’s brother Shivinder Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder
Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...
Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported
Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India
As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...
Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors
A citizen can now register for organ donation in any state; ...