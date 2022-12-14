ED arrests UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a money-laundering case after he was produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in the case last year.

He was taken into custody by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after he was produced before a court in Prayagraj on the basis of a production warrant moved by the agency, according to official sources.

His MLA son Abbas Ansari was also arrested by the federal probe agency in November after questioning at its sub-zonal office in Prayagraj. This was followed by the arrest of Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Atif Raza.