ED attaches Rs 1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order to seize assets worth more than Rs 1.32 crore of a former Punjab Police inspector in connection with an alleged corruption case, which came to light during its probe against a drug smuggler. In a statement, the ED said the assets included a house in Chheharta in Amritsar district and a fixed deposit of Rs 32.42 lakh belonging to former Inspector Inderjit Singh. The market value of the house was about Rs 1 crore, it added. The ED’s case under provisions of the PMLA is based on a chargesheet filed by the Punjab Police’s Special Task Force against Inderjit under the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the NDPS Act.

Inderjit had arrested a drug smuggler and later started “pressuring his family, through his accomplice, and got the ownership of a residential house in the name of a relative of his accomplice for helping the smuggler in getting bail”, the ED alleged.

The former inspector also received “illegal gratification” of Rs 39 lakh in cash from the family members of the smuggler, through his accomplice, for not framing him in another case.