ED attaches Rs 10 cr assets of slain gangster Dubey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize assets worth Rs 10 crore of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, his family members and associates as part of its probe against them.

The ED, in a statement, said the attached assets included 28 immovable properties in Kanpur and Lucknow in the name of Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his (Dubey’s) associates. “The properties have been derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Dubey,” it said. Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, when a UP Police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti, the police had said.