ED attaches Rs 10-crore assets of Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Anil Parab

New Delhi, January 4

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth over Rs 10 crore in connection with its probe against former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and others.

Parab (58) is a political leader in Maharashtra, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. He is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the legislature, and has held the Transport and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios. He had earlier been questioned by the ED in connection with the PMLA case against him.

Giving details of the assets attached under provisions of the PMLA, the ED said, “They are in the form of land measuring about 42 ‘guntas’ located at Gut No. 446, Murud, in Dapoli, Ratnagiri district, valued at Rs 2,73,91,000 and the resort named Sai Resort NX constructed over the said land valued at Rs 7,46,47,000.” The total value of the attached properties was Rs 10.20 crore, it added. The ED’s case is based on a complaint filed by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and some others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, apart from a linked state police FIR against the former minister and others for “deceiving and causing loss to the Government of Maharashtra”.

According to the ED, the probe found that Parab, “in connivance” with Sadanand Kadam, a Mumbai-based cable operator allegedly linked to him, got “illegal permission” from the local sub-divisional office for conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose and constructed a resort in violation of CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms in Dapoli.

Dapoli, about 230 km from Mumbai, is a scenic coastal hill station and is called Maharashtra’s ‘mini Mahabaleshwar’ because of its round-the-year cool weather. A number of real estate projects comprising villas, row houses and flats are coming up in the area. The ED said when complaints regarding the “illegal” construction of Sai Resort NX came to light, Parab sold the said land on paper to Sadanand Kadam to “conceal” the illegalities and irregularities.

