ED attaches Rs 121 cr assets in liquor case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize assets worth more than Rs 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, who is the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd Arun Pati Tripathi and others as part of its probe into an alleged liquor scam. TNS
Sarath Babu, Tamil actor, dies aged 71
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Sarath Babu died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71. Family sources said he succumbed to sepsis in the whole body and multiple organ failure. Babu began his acting career in 1973 through Telugu film "Rama Rajyam" and later became popular with Tamil movies "Pattina Pravesam" and "Nizhal Nijamagiradhu".
