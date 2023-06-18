 ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case : The Tribune India

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth more than Rs 45 crore of a former National Security Guard (NSG) officer and his family members in a case linked to alleged forgery in the tender documents issued for undertaking civil works at the ‘black cat’ commando force’s garrison in Gurugram’s Manesar.

The ED said the provisional attachment order was issued with regard to 52 movable and immovable properties worth Rs 45.2 crore belonging to Praveen Yadav and his family members. The fraud in the name of giving NSG contracts came to the fore in January last year after the Gurugram police arrested the NSG officer, who was allegedly posing as an IPS officer working in the commando force, his wife Mamata Yadav, sister Rituraj, who was working as a manager in the Axis Bank sector 84 branch in Gurugram, and a few others, the ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate said its probe revealed that Yadav opened a “forged” bank account in the name of EMD (earnest money deposit) for central warehouse NSG, Manesar, with Axis Bank, Gurugram, and gave forged documents to all the complainants (interested contractors), projecting these as documents that have been issued by the force for upcoming tenders for works at NSG campus.

“He received money fraudulently from the complainants and cheated them,” the ED alleged.

