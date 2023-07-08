ED attaches Rs 52-cr assets of Sisodia, others in excise scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today issued an attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for seizing assets worth Rs 52.24 crore of arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, his wife and other accused as part of its probe into the excise policy “scam”.

The ED, in a statement, said the attached immovable assets were worth Rs 7.29 crore—two properties of Sisodia and his wife Seema; land and flats of accused Rajesh Joshi (director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd) and Gautam Malhotra. In movable assets worth Rs 44.29 crore, the bank deposits of Sisodia (worth Rs 11.49 lakh), Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd (Rs 16.45 crore) and others had been attached, it said. The agency said the total attachment had now gone up to Rs 128.78 crore. AAP leader Sisodia was arrested by the ED in March and he is currently in judicial custody. The ED and the CBI have alleged that the excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allegedly allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had paid bribes, a charge strongly refuted by AAP.