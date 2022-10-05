ED attaches Rs 6 cr assets of Kerala trade body's ex-chief

New Delhi, October 4
The ED today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the PMLA to seize assets worth Rs 6.03 crore of KN Marzook, a former chairman of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries as part of its probe against him.
The ED said, “The attached assets consist of various movable and immovable properties in the form of bank accounts, lands and residential and commercial spaces.”
