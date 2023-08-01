ED attaches Rs 6-cr assets of Lalu Prasad’s kin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

The ED today said it has issued provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth over Rs 6 crore belonging to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s family including his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and linked companies in connection with its probe in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

The agency said the attached assets are in Patna, Ghaziabad, and a four-storey bungalow at D-1088 in the posh New Friends Colony area of South Delhi.

