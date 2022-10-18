ED attaches Rs 80 cr assets of TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, family

New Delhi, October 17
The ED today said it has issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the PMLA to seize 28 assets worth Rs 80.65 crore of TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in a bank loan case linked to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and their directors and promoters.
In an official statement, the ED said it has also attached the registered office of the Madhucon group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Nama Nageshwar Rao is a promoter and director of the Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by the company.
