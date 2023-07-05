ED attaches assets worth over Rs 20 crore of retired IAS officer in PMLA case

New Delhi, July 5
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets, including a flat and land parcels, as well as fixed deposits worth more than Rs 20 crore of a retired IAS officer who served as an additional secretary in the Uttarakhand government.
The action came as part of a money laundering investigation being conducted against the officer, Ram Bilas Yadav, in a case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
Yadav was arrested by the federal probe agency on May 19.
A provisional order has now been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching a flat, land parcels and buildings constructed on them valued at Rs 18.33 crore and movable properties in the form of fixed deposits worth about Rs 2.03 crore in the name of Yadav and his family members, the probe agency said in a statement.
The attached assets also include a house located at Janta Vidyalaya at Gudamba in Lucknow, a building complex and the Late Ramkaran Dada Memorial Trust in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, the ED said.
The agency said the total value of these properties was Rs 20.36 crore.
The money laundering case stems from a vigilance establishment FIR of the Uttarakhand government registered in the past against Yadav for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
It is alleged, that during the check period from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, Yadav earned Rs 78,51,777 through his known sources of income whereas his expenses are to the tune of Rs 21.40 crore, the ED had said earlier.
“Therefore, he has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 20.61 crore which is 2,626 per cent more than his known sources of legal income,” it had said.
