ED attaches Sena MLA's assets

New Delhi, March 25
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it had attached assets worth Rs 11.35 crore belonging to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case linked to National Spot Exchange Limited.
The agency issued a provisional order for attachment of two flats and a parcel of land in Thane (near Mumbai) "held by" Sarnaik.
The ED is probing the NSEL case after taking congnisance of a 2013 FIR of the economic offences. —
