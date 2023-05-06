ED, CBI won’t help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Samsherganj (WB), May 5

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, asserting that central agencies such as the CBI and ED would not help the saffron party get votes in next General Election.

The Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all Opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together. "I urge all Opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 elections. The BJP is using the ED and the CBI to harass Opposition leaders, but agencies will not help it get votes," Banerjee said while speaking at a government programme where she handed over land deeds to those who have lost their land to river erosion at Samsherganj in Murshidabad district.

She alleged despite several requests to the BJP-led Union Government, the state administration had not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts. Mamata claimed the state did not get its share of Rs 700 crore from India's water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh.

"The BJP-led Union Government is busy doing politics, committing atrocities and spreading canards rather than working for the people. Had they used their intelligence in the right direction towards development, we could have fought river erosion well... but they haven't," she said.

Banerjee announced that the state would spend Rs 100 crore to address the erosion issue.