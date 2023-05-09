ED chief’s tenure up till November, Centre tells SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Defending the third extension given to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court he would not continue in office beyond November.

“This officer is not some DGP of a state but an officer representing the country in a UN-like body and is in the midst of something. This court must not interfere with his tenure and from November onwards, he will not be there,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai.

“Mishra was given extension as FATF peer review is taking place and there are some guidelines which needed to be followed,” Mehta said. FATF is a global anti-money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that sets international standards aimed to prevent illegal activities, including terror financing.