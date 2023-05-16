ED conducts searches at film production company in Chennai

Chennai, May 16
Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches on the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.
Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details.
There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation
He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...
Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed
Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...
4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur
The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...
School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat
Nothing suspicious found yet