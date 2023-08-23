 ED conducts searches at premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s political adviser, two OSDs : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • ED conducts searches at premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s political adviser, two OSDs

ED conducts searches at premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s political adviser, two OSDs

The exact case in connection with which searches are being conducted is not yet known

ED conducts searches at premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s political adviser, two OSDs

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Raipur/Durg, August 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political adviser Vinod Verma and two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) in Raipur and Durg districts, sources said.

The searches were also held on the premises of a businessman in Durg district, they said.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the ED’s action, CM Baghel, who turned 62 on Wednesday, in a sarcastic post on X said, “Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political adviser, OSD and close aides.”

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of the CM’s political adviser Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur and the houses of OSDs Ashish Verma and Manish Banchhor in old Bhilai area of Durg.

Security personnel were also seen outside the house of businessman Vijay Bhatia in Nehrunagar area of Bhilai in Durg.

Supporters of Ashish Verma and Banchhor gathered outside their residences and shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, accusing it of misusing central agencies against political opponents.

Banchhor, who is an employee of the SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant, is posted as the CM’s OSD on deputation.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities, according to sources.

In December last year, the ED arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a state cadre officer who was posted as deputy secretary in Chief Minister’s Office, in connection with its investigation into the alleged coal scam in which, as per the agency, an “illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.”

Two IAS officers Sameer Vishnoi and Ranu Sahu are among others arrested in the coal levy case.

#Chhattisgarh #Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

7
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

8
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

9
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

10
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

Becomes first country to reach uncharted south pole of moon

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

A successful mission would make India only the fourth countr...

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Boards have also been asked to develop capacities to be able...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’