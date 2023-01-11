ED conducts searches in money-laundering case against Maharashtra NCP legislator Mushrif

New Delhi/Mumbai, January 11
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra as part of a money-laundering investigation against NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif and others, officials said.
The raids are understood to be linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are linked to Mushrif.
Premises located in Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur are being covered by the ED officials since around 6:30 am, they said.
Mushrif, 68, is a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from the Kagal seat in Kolhapur. He is also the vice-president of the political party, headed by former CM and Union minister Sharad Pawar, in Maharashtra.
BJP leader Kirit Somiaya had in 2021 alleged that the former rural development minister (Mushrif) indulged in corrupt practices by holding ‘benami’ entities through his family members and companies.
The NCP had then dismissed these charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...