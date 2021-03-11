ED crackdown on Xiaomi could become a 'red rag': Global Times

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The uncertainty surrounding Xiaomi's predicament should raise a red flag for India because what has happened to the mobile maker could be seen as another example of India’s crackdown on Chinese companies.

“No one knows whether such an event of business hostility would lead to more Chinese companies there subject to growing regulatory scrutiny in the Indian market in the future,’’ said the Chinese media house Global Times, though there has been no recent official comment from the Chinese embassy or its Foreign Ministry so far.

Xiaomi is accused by the Enforcement Directorate of unauthorised transfer of money to three companies outside India. But the Karnataka High Court has stayed an ED order seizing Rs 5,551.27 crore of the company.

Xiaomi’s top executives also alleged coercion during questioning which was denied by ED officials.

“While it is premature to claim whether India is intentionally targeting Xiaomi now,’’ said GT, the impression that Chinese and other foreign companies could be intentionally targeted and suppressed isn't something good or favorable for India, it added.

The GT, however, adopted a pacifist tone, praising the Indian economy for its growth vitality and suggested that the "selected crackdown" on Chinese companies would not necessarily be interpreted as India’s hostility toward foreign companies.

But it should be noted that for China and India -- neighbours that cannot be altered -- effective economic and trade cooperation is in the interests of both countries and their huge populations. This may not be the trend the strategists in the US and the West would like to see but now is the time for New Delhi to pay attention to the relationship, it advised.