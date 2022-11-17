ED Director Sanjay K Mishra gets one-year extension

New Delhi, November 17
The Union government on Thursday extended by one year the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, according to an official order.
The order issued by the Personnel Ministry said the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given the extension till November 18, 2023.
Mishra, 62, was appointed director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of two years by an order on November 19, 2018.
Later, by an order of November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Central government and his term of two years was replaced by three years.
The government last year brought an ordinance allowing that the tenure of the directors of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.
Mishra was subsequently given a one-year extension then, his second.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022, ie upto 18.11.2023 or untill further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Thursday order said.
The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and it enforces the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought by the Modi government in 2018, and the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Alleged procedural lapse’: Centre moves SC seeking review of order for premature release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case
Government says the convicts seeking remission did not forma...
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
COP27 cover leaves out India’s proposal of ‘phasing down all fossil fuels’
‘Without cumulative emissions in check, success with other e...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’